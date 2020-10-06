“Lovecraft Country” Unleashes Tap Dancin’ Tethers Topsy & Bopsy, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

Just when you thought “Lovecraft Country” couldn’t get any crazier it elevates to another level of genre-warping ambition that shines through in the latest episode where all sorts of mind-blowing s***t happens in an hour.

We find ourselves deeply immersed in the soul-boiling tensions spilling from Emmett Till’s heartbreaking funeral where we catch up with Dee who’s clearly suffering from PTSD after the death of her father and disappearance of her mother Hippolyta.

What happens next is–well, it’s truly SOMETHING–as she’s stalked by a sinister duo of shoe shufflin’ sisters Topsy & Bopsy (think Tethers from “Us” with a 1950s pickaninny twist) after being cursed by that wicked police chief who many suspect is using dark magic to harvest parts of Black men .

At this point, things spiral into omg-wtf-yoooo-bruhhh-wooooow-levels of chaos as Dee runs from the tap dancin’ terrors, ‘Tic races to learn magic to (hopefully) stop Christina from achieving eternal life (BY SACRIFICING HIM), preggo Leti makes a deal with the Devil (literally) to become invulnerable and Ruby continues her strange jungle feverish entanglement with William/Christina.

Sooo many things happen in this episode that you may have to watch it twice to truly grasp what happened while connecting the countless dots that now include ‘Tic’s old Korean monster boo popping up, a familiar monster summoned by Montrose to protect ‘Tic and Dee possibly being dead.

How did you feel about this CRAZY episode? Entertaining or way too much? Tell us comments and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions on the flip.