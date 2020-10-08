Bryson Tiller Talks His Body Count, Drake & ‘Anniversary’ On The Morning Hustle [Video]

Bryson Tiller has been out of the spotlight and just enjoying his life for the past few years.

This summer, he announced that he went back to school and got his high school diploma and would also be going to college. When this was revealed, many of his fans were ready to write him off thinking he was done with music completely. But right when they lost faith, Tiller returned.

Pen Griffey released a deluxe edition of TRAPSOUL to tease fans, then dropped his new album Anniversary shortly after. Now that his album is out, he is hitting the interview circuit to talk about life and what he’s been up too while under the radar.

Tiller stopped by The Morning Hustle to talk about being away from the game and taking care of his family for so long. He also reveals his early days being inspired to make “Don’t” that spawned the viral #DontChallange. He also opens up about his relationship with Drake and how he ended up on his album. Then, things get spicy when he reveals to host Lore’l his exact number of bodies.

You can watch the full interview by clicking play below.