People Ain’t Isht: Ne’er Do Well Pennsylvania Patron Tips Waitress With “Mask” After She Asked Him To Wear One

For the life of us we can’t understand why wearing a mask is a statement about identity politics but it’s 2020 and dumbassery is en vogue like never before. The stupider and crueler you are, the more clout you gain from other stupid and cruel people. Wonder where people could have gotten those cues from?

Anyway, according to NBCPhiladelphia, a waitress at a mom & pop restaurant in Ardmore, Pennsylvania was on the receiving end of some (likely MAGA) cruel, COVID-denying, stupidity. Jamie Ledwith was doing her job and enforcing the state and restaurant policy that all customers wear masks until they sit to eat their food. Upon reminding a particularly hard-headed patron to abide by the said rule, the patron gave her back-talk.

“When I said, ‘Can you please put your mask on if you’re walking through the bar,’ they were kind of like, they brushed it off their shoulder and they said, ‘Well, you know it’s no big deal, we’re going to sit down anyway,’” Ledwith said.

First off, STFU and put on the damn mask. Then, STFU while you wear the mask.

After complaining about keeping others safe the unnamed patron STFU and ate his food. Despicably, when he got the check for his meal he thought it cute to leave a message where he should have written a tip. Instead of a dollar amount, he wrote, “MASK”. We truly hope this gentleman falls down a flight of stairs of at least fifteen or more.

“I couldn’t even tell you how much I don’t care about the money,” she said. “I just, you know, right now, it’s hard for us. I don’t want to tell you what to do. I really don’t want to tell any other adult what to do. But you know, I do have to abide by her rules.”

People. Ain’t. S#!t.