Gabourey Sidibe Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Characters [Video]

Gabourey Sidibe made her acting debut in 2009’s Precious. Her unforgettable performance in the role immediately showed everyone she would be around for the foreseeable future and she had the range to portray any character she wanted. That role ended up earning her an Independent Spirit Award and also grabbed her nominations for the Academy Awards and The Golden Globes.

Since her breakout as Precious, she’s stayed booked and busy. Her credits include American Horry Story, The Big C, Antebellum, and Empire, just to name a few. Recently, Gabourey sat down with GQ to discuss and break down some of her favorite and most iconic characters to date. She tells the story of how she landed her first role ever, in Precious, from the day she auditioned to filming just three weeks later. When discussing Tower Heist, she reveals how she ended up getting the role and what led to her using an accent at the request of the director. After talking about her characters she also breaks down her view on TV and film while discovering what kind of comedic actress she wants to be in the future.

It’s safe to say her career is just getting started and she’s not afraid to tackle any role. You can watch the entire breakdown below.

Apparently her acting career isn’t the only thing booming currently, her love life is too. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Sidibe revealed that she’s been spending quarantine with her boyfriend and marketing expert Brandon Frankel. The couple has been dating sine 2019 and is spending quality time together in Chicago while Gabourey finishes up filming for Empire.