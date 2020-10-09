FDT: YG Mocks Donald Trump In His New Visual For “Jealous” [Video]

We all already know exactly how YG feels about Donald Trump, and now, he’s doubling down on his “FDT” philosophy by releasing a music video poking fun at the soon-to-be-former President.

Instead of starring in his new music video for “Jealous,” the Bompton rapper decided to take aim at Trump less than a month before the election by parodying him throughout the visual. In the video, the Trump impersonator raps along to YG’s lyrics while performing some pretty un-presidential activities inside of the Oval Office. The rapper also makes it clear that this isn’t an attempt to make Trump seem cool by highlighting his questionable antics, like the fact he doesn’t pay his taxes.

As we mentioned before, YG’s hatred for Donald Trump is well documented. Back in 2016, the Los Angeles native paired up with the late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle for the beloved single, “F**k Donald Trump (FDT).” Over the last four years, this song has become the go-to anthem for anyone unfortunate enough to drive by a Trump rally in real life.

“Jealous” is the opening track off YG’s new album My Life 4 Hunnid which features collabs from Chris Brown, Tyga, Lil Wayne, and more. Earlier this week the California native gave us a look into his life at home during the pandemic with his “24 Hours Of Non-Stop Hustle” interview with Vogue. The interview showed candid shots of the rapper helping his daughter Harmony with her homework and behind the scenes footage of a photoshoot for his new 4Hunnid streetwear brand.

Check out the latest music video from YG down below to see all of the usual Donald Trump antics for yourself: