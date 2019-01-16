It’s Still FDT All Day: YG Announces He’s Releasing Sequel To “FDT” Sometime Soon

YG Teases A Sequel To “FDT” Is Coming Soon

In case you were wondering, it’s still f*** Donald Trump season, and YG has a plan to help everyone to keep that energy alive.

The Bompton rapper took to Twitter to make an unexpected announcement, letting fans know that a sequel to his anthem “FDT” is “BOMING SOON.”

FUCK DONALD TRUMP 2 BOMING SOON — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 15, 2019

No word on how soon we’ll actually get this highly-anticipated follow-up, but Donald Trump surely won’t be short of material to make fun of on a track anytime in the near future. Beside the initial release of the song–which caused protests at some of his shows by Trump supporters–the rapper previously released a remix featuring G-Eazy and Macklemore.

It’s pretty easy to assume that YG will have a lot more to say about the Cheeto-in-Chief in this updated sequel–especially since the first two versions of the track came out before Donald Trump was even elected president. Anything from the border wall to the longest government shutdown in American history is fair game, so it would’t really be surprising if YG came out with a 45 minute track on everything wrong with this y’alls lil president.

Place your bets now, people: which will come first…the sequel to “FDT” or Donald Trump re-opening the government? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.