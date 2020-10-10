More Diversity: This Beautiful Black Business Coach Will Also Be Featured On #RHONY

After announcing Eboni K. Williams as the first black housewife to join The Real Housewives of New York, the franchise has added even more diversity. US Weekly’s confirmed that Bershan Shaw is also filming the forthcoming season.

It’s unclear how she fits in, but it sounds like she’ll be a Tanya Sam, Marlo Hampton-style “friend of the cast.”

Bershan is a business coach, motivational speaker, and has her own podcast called “Buckle Up With Bershan.” So far it looks like the official housewives will consist of Eboni K. Williams, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Countess Luann de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney.

Bershan is reportedly good friends with Leah.

MadameNoire reports that Bershan, who also starred on OWN”s “Love In The City”, is a TWO TIME breast cancer survivor. Bershan told MN that after she was diagnosed for a second time, this time with stage four, she was only weeks away from getting married.

“You know you think, you’re about to get married in two weeks, you don’t want to hear you have stage four breast cancer,” said Bershan. “You should be thinking about what color veil or what kind of shoes you should get. Walking into the room, just saying ‘Look, honey I love you. I love you with all my heart and I’m a fighter, I’m a warrior, I’m a survivor but I’ve got this diagnosis and the doctor told me ‘do I believe in miracles?’ It’s not a good thing but I’m going to beat this. I don’t care what I do, I’m going to beat it. And you know what my husband said to me? ‘You are going to be my wife. I love you and we’re going to beat this together.”

She indeed did beat it, and she and her husband are reportedly still together. She also credited her plant-based diet with saving her life. “I don’t like meat at all. It’s changed my life.”



She also recently celebrated being 12 years cancer-free.

Congratulations to her!

Will YOU be watching RHONY to see Ebony K. Williams and Bershan Shaw???