Marlo Hampton Denies Dating Ted Turner (Again), Reveals Deets About Her Swirly Billionaire Ex

#RHOA rumor control…

Marlo Hampton Denies Dating Ted Turner

Marlo Hampton knows you think she dated Ted Turner and that you’re absolutely curious about her real occupation so she visited Wendy Williams to clear the air. On Monday’s show, Marlo popped up on the talk show host to talk Andy Cohen’s comments that she’ll presumably never get a peach.

Not only that she broke down those rumors that the mysterious white billionaire she dated for five years was CNN founder Ted Turner. According to Marlo, that’s untrue but her billionaire did run in the same circles as Ted. Marlo told Wendy that her swirly sweetie watched her run her Red Carpet Boutique at Atlanta’s Perimeter Mall for MONTHS and was impressed by her work acumen. On Valentine’s Day he finally asked her out by giving her a card and their romance began.

“Never in my life dated Ted Turner,” said Marlo. “The billionaire came to the mall every day and watched me for 6 months. He would come right outside of Nordstrom’s, Valentine’s Day he walked over and gave me a card.”

Ooop! All these years later and we STILL don’t know who this mystery man is—do YOU have any guesses???

Marlo also reiterated that she made her money through her boutique and through investments and NOT through nefarious activities.

See Marlo’s full Wendy Williams interview on the flip.