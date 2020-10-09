Master P To Receive “I Am Hip-Hop” Award At The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards

One of the best hip-hop pieces of content this year came in the form of BET’s No Limit Chronicles. The docuseries gave an unprecedented look at the rise of No Limit Records and most importantly, Percy ‘Master P’ Miller.

Master P is one of the most successful minds in music, selling over 100 million records independently. Coming from New Orleans and moving to California and then taking over the world while maneuvering through objectives thrown his way makes Master P, without a doubt, a legend.

With the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards approaching, Master P is the perfect recipient for the ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award. Master P not only sold 100 Million records throughout his life, but he also took hip-hop to the big screen, to the NBA court, to fashion, and most recently, to the grocery aisles. According to BET, this is only a portion of why he’s receiving the award.

In addition to music, television and film, Master P’s mogul touch has transcended into the worlds of fashion, sports, management and more that has left him consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest figures on the American Hip Hop scene. Presently, Miller is working on his package food lines, RAPSNACKS, Uncle P’s, and Hoody Hoos Cereals. In addition to his food product lines, he is promoting his Moneyatti clothing and shoe products.

The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards will premier Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET/PT and will be co-hosted by 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean).