Megan Thee Stallion Announces “Don’t Stop” Scholarship Fund For Women Of Color

Megan Thee Stallion has been on her philanthropy tip throughout 2020. Earlier this year, when the pandemic swept through the United States, she blessed families and nursing homes with tablets, money, and other items to help the most forgotten about people in their time of need. Now, Megan is back, and this time around, she’s coming with a scholarship fund.

What better title than the “Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund” to help out the hotties and hot girls around the world? The fund is named after her track, “Don’t Stop,” Meg’s latest musical offering feature King Slime himself, Young Thug. According to Meg, this fund is to salute those who don’t stop and stay on their grind 24/7.

“In honor of all the young women out there who ‘Don’t Stop’ working hard to get their education, as well as in celebration of her latest single, ‘Don’t Stop’ ft. Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion has announced her ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund. Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.”

The scholarship will award 2 women of color pursuing an Associates, Bachelors, or Postgraduate Degree in any field with $10,000. To sign up head, over to theedontstopscholarship.com.