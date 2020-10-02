Megan Thee Stallion Channels 'Alice In Wonderland' For "Don't Stop"
Megan Thee Stallion Channels ‘Alice In Wonderland’ For “Don’t Stop” Visual With Young Thug [Video]
Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her new song “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. At the same time, she blessed fans with the music video for the track, which does not disappoint–even following the theatrics, over-the-top visuals from her last music video, “WAP.”
Fans first got a taste of “Don’t Stop” after Thee Stallion shared some sneak peeks from the music video in promotional images on her Instagram leading up to its official release. Meg teased the visual by dropping pictures of her and Thug on some playing cards, showing us all exactly how they’d look in the video. Still, nothing could prepare us for just how stunning the actual music video would be.
The vibrant and colorful “Don’t Stop” music video draws inspiration from both Alice In Wonderland and Edward Scissorhands, channeling different scenes and paying tribute to different characters from each movie. Megan rocks a light blue corset reminiscent of Alice herself, a pink and purple Cheshire Cat ensemble complete with a striped tail, and she dresses up as The Red Queen. And of course, Young Thug is dressed up as Edward Scissorhands throughout a lot of the visual.
Check out the video for yourself down below:
The new track comes as the Hot Girl gears up for her debut on the season premiere of SNL this weekend (October 3rd).
Meg was also featured on Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People In The World” list and was photographed looking lavish as the face of Coach Forever’s new campaign last week.
WAP undoubtedly had a winning streak of its own, becoming the first track since Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” to have the biggest debut streaming week. The song amassed a whopping 93 million streams within its first week of release.
Meg has proven to be unstoppable, even amongst the drama-filled saga that continues to unfold between her and Tory Lanez, who just recently dropped a whole album denying his involvement of shooting The Stallion in the foot.
