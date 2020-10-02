Megan Thee Stallion Channels ‘Alice In Wonderland’ For “Don’t Stop” Visual With Young Thug [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her new song “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. At the same time, she blessed fans with the music video for the track, which does not disappoint–even following the theatrics, over-the-top visuals from her last music video, “WAP.”

Fans first got a taste of “Don’t Stop” after Thee Stallion shared some sneak peeks from the music video in promotional images on her Instagram leading up to its official release. Meg teased the visual by dropping pictures of her and Thug on some playing cards, showing us all exactly how they’d look in the video. Still, nothing could prepare us for just how stunning the actual music video would be.

The vibrant and colorful “Don’t Stop” music video draws inspiration from both Alice In Wonderland and Edward Scissorhands, channeling different scenes and paying tribute to different characters from each movie. Megan rocks a light blue corset reminiscent of Alice herself, a pink and purple Cheshire Cat ensemble complete with a striped tail, and she dresses up as The Red Queen. And of course, Young Thug is dressed up as Edward Scissorhands throughout a lot of the visual.