Congratulations! Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Tie The Knot, #RHOA & #RHOP Housewives Attend

Cynthia Bailey is a married woman again!



The Real Housewife of Atlanta wed her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill in a lavish celebration attended by family, friends, and presumably Bravo cameras at Acworth, Georgia’s Governors Towne Club.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Mrs. Hill told PEOPLE about the big day. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

PEOPLE reports that Cynthia’s nude illusion dress was from Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona and she paired it with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. PEOPLE also reports that Mr. and Mrs. Hill exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds during the celebratory event, put together by wedding planner Courtney Ajinça.

The wedding was attended by 250 guests who were asked to wear all black and the couple enforced temperature checks and handwashing prior to entry. Once inside, the guests were spaced out based on social distancing guidelines, and sanitizing stations were spread throughout.

Attendees included a bevy of Bravo celebrities including fellow housewives Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille who served as Cynthia’s bridesmaids, and fashionable “friend of the show” Marlo Hampton.

Porsha Williams who stood out in a glamorous Esé Azénabor Atelier gown brought her bestie Shamea Morton as her date.

#RHOA Season 13 newbie Drew Sidora was also on hand with her handsome hubby.

Real Housewives of Potomac Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant were in attendance and Karen snapped pics with Eva Marcille and Sheree Whitfield.

Other attendees included “Married To Medicine’s” Ms. Quad…

and singer/talk show host Syleena Johnson.

The ladies also posed for a pic with their fellow “Sister Circle TV” alum Funky Dineva.

Former RHOA housewife/Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan was also on hand…

as well as newly single(?) Princess Love.

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s” Gary With Da Tea looked dapper in his black and posed for pics with Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Porsha Williams.

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hill danced to Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” …

and Mike crawled to his bride for the garter toss.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hill!

Which attendee’s look was your fave for Cynthia Bailey’s big day???