Valentie’s Surprise: Sister Circle Producer Proposes To Girlfriend On Live TV [Video]

Sister Circle Producer Proposes To Girlfriend On Live TV

A super sweet couple affirmed their love on live television this morning. Sister Circle Live producer Ayana Reece surprised her longtime love Breyonna on TV this morning with a Valentine’s Day proposal.

Host Rashan Ali and journalist/lifestyle enthusiast Satchel Jester were doing a segment on Valentine’s Day gifts when the surprise proposal went down.

Ayanna surprised Breyonna while she was modeling shoes from Shoe Snobb and the excited bride to be said, “Yes!”

“It’s a day of love and we felt it on set,” Sister Circle captioned a video of the proposal.” We helped one of our producers plan the perfect surprise proposal on the show – check it out! Congrats @ayanareece and @b_alexisbeauty! We know that this will be a Valentine’s Day to remember! ❤️ Shout out to @shoesnobbinc for helping us with the surprise 😉

Happy Valentine’s Day to the happy couple! Congratulations!