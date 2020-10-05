RHOP: Monique Scoffs At ‘Image Protecting’ Gizelle, Gets Support From THIS #RHOA Star

Monique Samuels might be explaining her actions on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but she’s NOT here for someone’s shade.

After that super messy winery fight between her and Candiace, Monique was seen on the latest episode of #RHOP sitting down with the ladies to recap what happened.

During the sitdown at Karen Huger’s house, Monique faced the entire cast sans Candiace and tearfully said she “blacked out” during the “embarrassing” brawl.

“There is no explanation behind what happened,” said Monique. “I’m not here to bash Candiace. I just want to talk about myself. What y’all saw is not who I am. Not only am I embarrassed — I’m ashamed of myself for my actions, for even letting anybody get under my skin to a point where I would react that way. […] “A glass goes into my face [and] I get to swinging. I completely blacked out. The last thing I remember is one of the producers in my ear yelling, ‘Monique let go.’ As the days go by, I’m starting to remember pieces that happened. At the end of the whole thing, I hear [Candiace’s] voice, still yelling… I need to take a step back and look at myself and make sure I’m always in control.”

Unfortunately for her several of the ladies weren’t buying it especially Gizelle Bryant who brought a security guard for her “safety” before storming out and rambling in a confessional about herself and her reconciled husband Pastor Jamal Bryant “having an image to protect.” Gizelle also agreed with Dr. Wendy that the fight “perpetuated negative black women stereotypes.”

“I have zero respect for you. You are a liability. I by no means want to be anywhere near you,” said Gizelle to an unbothered Monique. Not an “IMAGE” Gizzy! 😩 #RHOP https://t.co/QrO2WvGLds pic.twitter.com/zGJEVvFUsD — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) October 4, 2020

Like SEVERAL people on social media…

Gizelle: Jamal Bryant, a PASTOR, has an image to protect #RHOP Jamal’s image: pic.twitter.com/s6M4a3OLRq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 5, 2020

Protect an Image?? @GizelleBryant with a homophobic (backed the bill against same sex partnerships) 'pastor' who has enough kids (not with you) to start a football team? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/t2nYRaQBZT — Deeva Tiana Jones💅🏿 (@deevajones) October 5, 2020

Monique responded to Gizelle’s “negative portrayal of black women”/”image to protect” comments.

The housewife was a guest on Watch What Happens Live and she scoffed at “First Lady” Gizelle saying such a thing.

“We’re not the only ethnicity that has human moments, that has moments where we may get physical,” said Monique to Andy Cohen. “We’ve seen that on housewife shows. As far as Gizelle she constantly brings people down with her comments, she’s supposed to be a First Lady but she acts like a Last Lady.”

#RHOP's @IAmMrsSamuels reacted to her co-stars, specifically Gizelle Bryant, saying that she perpetuates negative stereotypes about Black women: "She's supposed to be a First Lady, but she acts like a Last Lady." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/od4mDrvYdT — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 5, 2020

OOOP!

She’s also scoffing at someone saying she’s not a role model to her daughter.

To say that I’m not a role model to MY DAUGHTER is insensitive. I will always be the best role model to my daughter because I’m open with her about my mistakes, successes & personal struggles. I push her to be BETTER than me which is what any parent wants for their children #rhop pic.twitter.com/ZF7u1twgoD — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) October 5, 2020

That’s not all, however, it looks like Monique is getting support from a fellow housewife from a different franchise.

Hit the flip.