BOSSIPSounds: Chris Bosh Drops Kobe Bryant Tribute “I Want It All” Featuring Deezie Brown [Audio]

The world still hasn’t accepted the fact that Kobe Bryant is no longer with us. Kobe’s passing, alongside his daughter Gigi, is too hard to process–Mainly because Kobe gave his life to basketball and was just transitioning to life beyond the game when the accident occurred. Plus, Bryant’s passing ended up setting the tone that 2020 wouldn’t be the easiest of years.

With the Lakers in the NBA finals for the first time in 10 years, Kobe is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Chris Bosh, who played with Kobe on Team USA, just offered his own version of a Kobe tribute. Chris hopped on his producer grind to create “I Want It All” featuring Deezie Brown. Many people are surprised to see Bosh producing, but he opened up to Complex about his newfound hobby and what he’s learned from it.

“There’s self-learning in anything that you do,” he told Complex. “You have to figure things out on your own. You have to do the work and be curious enough. I also have a lot of mentors. I’ve been pretty aggressive about befriending certain guys, like Rico Love, who has helped me tremendously through conversation and allowed me to work with him. There’s my buddy Max Frost, and S1, who I got to meet at one of his conferences. Also Usher, Miguel, and Childish Gambino. Just being around them, you pick up so much.”

Check out Bosh in his producer bag below.