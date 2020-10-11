Poor Thang: Meghan Markle Calls Her Experience Being Cyberbullied “Almost Unsurvivable”

When it comes to being cyberbullied, there might not be anyone who knows what it’s like more than Meghan Markle.

During a recent episode of the Teenager Therapy podcast, which is hosted by a group of high school students from Anaheim, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her experience being so heavily criticized online. Markle began the conversation by touching on the ways the coronavirus lockdowns have led to more digital screen time, which has only increased the risk of online harassment.

“If you’re not in school, then you’re finding yourselves on your devices or online more, and there’s a lot of vulnerability there that I think so many people are experiencing there,” Markle explained. “Yes, it’s a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there’s a lot of disconnection.”

Markle went on to say that she was reportedly the “most trolled person in the entire world” in 2019, which was especially unusual, since she rarely made public appearances at all that year.

“Eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with a baby, but what was able to be manufactured and churned out ― it’s almost unsurvivable,” she continued “That’s so big you can’t even think of what that feels like. Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or if you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

You can listen to the full episode of Teenager Therapy down below: