Black Girl Magic: Shea Moisture Unveils New Campaign Featuring Artistically Rendered Naturalistas

SheaMoisture, the Black-founded and Blacked-led beauty and personal care brand, launched a revolutionary new national campaign celebrating the beauty and resilience of Black women. The campaign coincides with an unprecedented expansion of the brand’s community investment program.

The campaign, It Comes Naturally is an exuberant and unapologetic celebration of Black female culture and identity that underscores the brand’s long-standing commitment to supporting Black women. Six Black, prominent female artists – Monica Ahanonu, Rachelle Baker, Bisa Butler, Alexis Eke, Linda Mawala, and Reyna Noriega – collaborated on illustrations that bring to life the stories, legacy, and heritage carried by Black women through the generations.

For the campaign’s creation, SheaMoisture was intentional about working with an all-Black and multicultural team of dynamic creative partners. Black artists were commissioned to create the campaign, and a behind-the-scenes team of Black and multicultural creatives and production staff conceived of and produced the project. In tandem with the campaign, SheaMoisture also announced their new, unprecedented pledge to commit proceeds from products sold as an investment dedicated to helping realize the dreams of Black women entrepreneurs. The decision to channel investments directly into the community is one that’s in line with the company’s mission spanning over 20 years of investing, supporting, and championing Black women.

SheaMoisture’s all-women executive team, led by CEO Cara Sabin, proudly unveiled the campaign after launching a series of community-oriented initiatives in just the last few months, including 1) a $1MM fund supporting women of color entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19 and 2) a social justice coalition led by prominent community leaders advising the brand on a $100K investment fund distributed to activists working across social issues impacting the Black community including police reform, healthcare access, voting rights, and economic justice.

Check out the new 45-second ad below:

Gorgeous imagery right? Don’t you love this artwork?