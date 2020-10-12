Bossip Video

Blac Youngsta has always been the fun-loving, joke-cracking, meme-worthy portion of Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Don’t let the jokes fool you, though, he is about that action in every sense of the phrase.

Earlier this year, he was videotaped toting a Draco on stage in a club just to show everyone sh*t wasn’t sweet. He’s caught weapon charges before, but that won’t stop him from protecting himself by any means necessary. According to reports from TMZ, that mentality has led to him catching another charge, this time, in Dallas, Texas.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the Memphis MC was busted early Sunday around 2:40 AM when cops pulled over the car he was riding in after it made an illegal turn. We’re told Blac Youngsta was riding shotgun and during the traffic stop, cops say they found a handgun between his legs. Youngsta was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to jail and hours later posted cash bond. The arrest comes a little over a year after the 30-year-old rapper was arrested in Houston … after cops said the rapper was carrying prohibited ammo when they pulled over a car in which he was — AGAIN — a passenger.

Hopefully, in the future, he has security or someone who is allowed to own a firearm in the car with him, because these charges could eventually land him an extended stay behind bars.