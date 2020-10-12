Bossip Video

Although her good girlfriend’s out for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an actress/talk show host is coming back.

Garcelle Beauvais is confirming that she’s returning to the Bravo hit for the show’s 11th season.

“I am returning to the Housewives, yes,” Garcelle confesses over video chat with ET, laughing her way through the confirmation. “You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready.”

She also admitted to ET that she’s nervous about her sophomore season considering that it usually yields drama. ETOnline reports that on the reality show, it most recently brought the demise of Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna’s decades-long friendship.

“That’s what I’m afraid of,” Garcelle admits. “So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we’ll see. I’m ready though, bring it.”

Mind you, Garcelle is close friends with Denise Richards who was plagued with Brandi Glanville affair rumors last season. Garcelle previously said that if Denise left the program then she would leave as well, clearly, however, she’s had a change of heart.

“I’m sad about it,” Garcelle says of Denise’s departure to ET Online. “I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her, obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk.”

Garcelle’s plate will be especially full while filming this forthcoming season. As previously reported she’s the new co-host on “The Real” alongside Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon.

Will YOU watch Garcelle on the next season of #RHOBH???