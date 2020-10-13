Bossip Video

Things between Offset and Cardi B are going surprisingly well for two people going through a divorce.

The couple spent the weekend in Las Vegas for Cardi’s 28th birthday as the Migos rapper tried his damndest to rekindle their romance. One thing Offset did to show off his love for his Mrs. is gift her a brand new car, which resulted in the “WAP” rapper’s family and friends chanting “take him back” as he presented it to her.

Extravagant gifts being exchanged is nothing new for these two, but when it comes to luxury, it’s all in the details. Offset made sure to let Cardi know just how much he loves her and their family by purchasing the pair’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture, a custom Rolls Royce car seat to match mom’s new ride.

“8 thousand dollar car seat and i bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week,” the rapper wrote on Instagram as he posted a close-up.

While some might argue that gifting someone–like Cardi–who already has money of their own with extravagant gifts isn’t enough to get them back….in this case, it seems to be working.

Offset wrote a heartfelt message to the rapper on Instagram for her birthday, ending the long caption by saying, “I’m lucky,” which certainly implies they’ve still got something going on. Plus, all those videos from Cardi’s birthday celebration with her and Offset cozied up to one another speak volumes.

Cardi hasn’t spoken on the rumors that her and her husband are rekindling things admist their divorce, but either way, Offset seems to be loving his second chance.