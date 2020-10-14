Bossip Video

Coupled up?

There may be a new Hollyweird couple in the works! Fans think Family Matters star Darius McCrary has googly eyes for reality actress Sidney Starr. The rumors started after McCray gave Sidney Starr a special shoutout on Instagram while promoting the entertainer’s music. He even added Xs and Os to his post dedicated to his rumored sweetie.

The #Undeniable @sidneystarrbad what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo …

Sidney then returned the love to Mccray calling him “sexy daddy” in a different post, something that really had people asking questions. Could this be two friends or lovers proudly flirting online? Sidney further fueled rumors by sharing that Eddie Winslow, Daruis’ famous character from his days on Family Matters, was her “boo.”

In a tweet, Starr gloated over her and Darius’ exchange making it to The Shade Room.

I Made theShaderoom again y’all me and my boo Eddie Winslow pic.twitter.com/DNfkAMLeYf — Sidney Starr (@Sidneystardance) October 13, 2020

Sidney Starr is a famous transgender influencer and hasn’t yet been romantically linked to anyone seriously in Hollyweird. Previously, McCrary dated Karrine Steffans and was married to Tammy Brawner, with whom he also had a daughter.

Are you here for Darius and Sidney as a couple?