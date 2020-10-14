Bossip Video

Are YOU ready for this possible collaboration?

Two years after tossing a stiletto at Nicki Minaj’s head, Cardi B might have squashed their beef and have a secret collaboration ready according to fan rumors. For now, it’s 100% speculation but Bardi-gang strongly believes Cardi B teased a secret collab with her rival based off of a tweet.

“Since ya mad ..imma give ya something mad to be about …..This next single and coll- ….Gonna have ya sick ….since ya here”

Hmmm. What other collab would make people “sick” if it isn’t with Nicki? Fans took to the Tweet to mean just that and they’ve also found other alleged proof that the collab exists through Google search. A track called “Lavish” featuring Nicki and Cardi existed on the music lyric site “Genius” before the page was taken down.

Other alleged proof fans believe is a “leaked” snippet of a song produced by Mike Will. However, there’s been no proof that such a collab exists outside of tweets from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s fans pages, but you can hear it for yourself below.

If Cardi B and Nicki Minaj did collaborate it would likely be earth-shattering for their fans. In 2018 the women infamously squabbled at the Harper’s Bazaar party during fashion week causing chaos on the internet and in real life. Nicki addressed negative feelings towards Cardi B for hurling a heel at her head as she records her Queen Radio show and Cardi B expressed no regrets after popping off on her rival.

Recently, Nicki Minaj gave birth to a baby with her husband Kenneth Petty and she’s been super quiet on social media.

Do you think she took the time out to pen a verse for Cardi B in between caring for her newborn?