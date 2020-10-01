Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Nicki Minaj Having Her Baby

NICKI MINAJ JUST GAVE BIRTH!! 🚨 TMZ live interview with Baby Minaj: pic.twitter.com/NZO7pQrHYH — LONNIᴺᴹ ✰ BLM 🍼 (@BHADFHATTIE) October 1, 2020

After months of growing anticipation, Nicki welcomed her precious bundle of joy with oft-dragged husband Kenneth Petty in a pleasantly surprising development that kicked off October with a bang.

This comes weeks after her color-splashed pregnancy announcement on Instagram that immediately sent social media (and her massive stan army) into a tizzy.

Speculation over the married star’s pregnancy started with tweets about cravings and continued when fans noticed a slight baby bulge in her “Trollz” video with Tekashi.

Last year, Nicki announced her marriage to questionable childhood friend Kenneth Petty in a Twitter-shattering moment that set the tone for the couple’s pregnancy plans.

If you recall, she “retired” last year to “start a family” before not-very-shockingly dropping new music days later.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she tweeted at the time.

She eventually got back into music and married her boo Kenneth Petty. Reports reveal that Kenneth was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.

As of right now, we haven’t heard from her messy-fingered ex Meek Mill who set Twitter ablaze by commenting with a shady string of emojis underneath a tweet from social media personality Justin Laboy.

Meek mill is so bitter it’s getting weird pic.twitter.com/FE3tCUjRuO — day ➐ (@eastsidedayjah) July 20, 2020

Meek also had a spicy confrontation with Nicki’s husband Kenneth at an L.A. clothing store earlier this year after liking an Instagram meme shading his Jimmy Jazzy fashions.

And yes, Kenneth was there for the birth of his child because we know you were wondering.

nicki’s sons finally have a little sister pic.twitter.com/ggqCOw8cwG — tiara- auntie era 🤱🏾 (@lattobarbie) October 1, 2020

How are we feeling about Nicki’s brand new baby? Do you think it’s a boy or girl? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the special delivery on the flip.