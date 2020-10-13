Bossip Video

Whoopsie daisy!

Cardi B is responding to accidentally leaking her own nude photo to her Instagram page and she’s taking it like a champ! The WAP-tress herself admits to posting a topless photo and quickly deleting it, but the photo has made its rounds (several times already) around social media with fans reacting to it.

On Twitter, Cardi B shared her reaction to leaking her own nude photo with a voice note saying she wasn’t going to let it ruin her day.

“Lord, why do I have to be so f*cking stupid and ret**ded. I am not going to think about it. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I used to be a stripper. Aye dios, mio.”

Cardi B is still reveling in her 28th birthday extravaganza where her hubby Offset and other celebrity friends helped her celebrate in style. The “WAP” rapper received a custom Rolls Royce from her husband. The gifts came less than two weeks after Cardi B declared she’d be divorcing Offset, but they seem to be rekindling things in the public eye.

May things got wild between Cardi B and Offset and Cardi B didn’t realize what she was doing on her phone? Who knows…but people are in total amazement over the leaked nudes.

Hit the flip to see how else people are reacting to Cardi B’s leaked nude photos.