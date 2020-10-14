Bossip Video

Another day, another exciting episode of TV One’s original auto-biographical series “UNCENSORED.” We’re giving you an inside look as part of the weekly digital series, Bossip UNCENSORED hosted by Danielle Canada, Deputy Editor of BOSSIP.com, and Janeé Bolden, Senior Content Director of Pop Culture For iOne Digital.

TV One’s finale episode of “UNCENSORED” follows none other than Omari Hardwick whose POWERful portrayal of James “Ghost” St. Patrick still has tongues wagging. Inside Omari’s episode, he details his days going from skating rinks in Decatur, Georgia to burning up the big screen. Omari personally profiles how he balanced his interest in poetry and theater with his athleticism dreams of joining the San Diego Chargers. The journey was not easy.

“I’ve always been so impressed by his presence, he’s a serious actor and he means serious business about it,” said Janeé. “But it t wasn’t easy for him making that transition from being an athlete to an actor.”

Ultimately Omari became laser-focused on acting and was taken under the wing of none other than Denzel Washington.

Unbeknownst to many, Omari actually spent many a night asleep on Denzel and Pauletta Washington’s couch after bonding with their son, actor John David Washington while substitute teaching at his school. Omari immediately clicked with the family and they took him in when he was admittedly broke.

“Pauletta took to me very quickly,” said Omari. “She too tok me in like nobody’s business, she became my mom away from my mom, she became so much to me. We became super close and I was broke and then Denzel and Pauletta would let me couch in their house. Sometimes I would just be over there for peace and spirit.”

At one point in “UNCENSORED”, Omari shares a story about being rejected for a role in Gridiron Gang because he was “too attractive.” According to the actor, he took desperate measures to secure the part and wore a gold tooth and fake facial scars to get the role.

“I go back in with a gold tooth put in, I found it somewhere at a Hollywood boulevard costume shop, I scar my face up with glue, put the gold tooth in, messed my hair up—I get the part.”

The season finale of UNCENSORED featuring Omari Hardwick airs this Sunday, October 18 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C. The episode will re-air on Wednesday, October 21 at 10 PM/9C.

