An uber-popular social media personality recently brought her birthday in with an extravagant celebration.

Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell recently blew out candles on her birthday cake with a pretty in pink celebration. The influencer who boasts over 4 million followers had an ATL bash that included a custom cake and an exclusive guest list.

Attendees included Queen Naija…

her comedy buddies B. Simone and Desi Banks.

Lightskin Keisha who channeled her inner Aaliyah alongside Bernice Burgos…

Miss Quad, Taylor Girlz and more.

The party wasn’t just to mark Vee’s birthday however, it was also to celebrate her partnership with Grind Pretty, the online platform designed for female entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle space. Vee’s partnership includes a special edition birthday box/makeup collab with The Glamatory.

Every quarter, the Grind Prerty subscription service features various beauty and lifestyle products by female-owned brands. In addition to the Pretty Vee’s birthday box, subscribers can also subscribe to this quarter’s standard Grind Pretty Fall box.

For Pretty Vee’s Birthday Box (retail value $150.00) it includes;