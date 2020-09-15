B. Simone Addresses Scandals, Rumors & Rise To Fame In New Documentary “The Formula”

Comedian and social media boss B. Simone is taking control back over her narrative in a new documentary. After facing tons of scrutiny in media in the past year, The CEO of B. Simone Beauty is celebrating the year anniversary of her business this week. Earlier this year, B. Simone was dragged online after claims of plagiarism were made against her in her book, “Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want,” attracting trolling from people on social media for weeks (It’s been a rocky 12 months).

B. took responsibility for “okaying” the questionable pages and has been working quietly behind the scenes to undo her mistakes. In “The Formula”, which airs on her youtube channel, the CEO addresses the scandals and the tiresome rise to the top to fame.

In “The Formula” B. Simone shows inspiring girl bosses the reality of running a successful business. The silver-lining in the doc, the influencer talks about how she’s racked in multi-millions in sales of lipgloss in 1 year. She also gives her team their credit for helping her accomplish her goal.

Unfortunately, the plagiarism allegations aren’t the only backlash that the celebrity has been faced with over the last few months. Back in June, B. Simone caught flack for stating that she didn’t want to date a man with a 9-5, after appearing on Nick Cannon’s radio show.

Lmaoooooo I just want thoughts. & CEOs clock in & out, it’s just called a salary. pic.twitter.com/zvuNxy8hp5 — Shaad. (@DJShaadSmooth) June 8, 2020

Earlier that month, social media warriors took aim at B again for showing a lack of support towards George Floyd and the BLM movement. Fans questioned why she wasn’t using her large platform to address the issues of racial discrimination and police brutality.

B sent social media spirling when she tweeted this:

Doing your part is more than social media! Doing you part is loving your neighbors, praying for the enemy, calling your blk friends N Checking on them , signing petitions , donating , meditating , looking in the mirror and becoming better. B4 i try to lead let me examine myself! — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 31, 2020

I’m not living to please man I’m here to please God at the end of the day i am a CHRISTIAN ! I’m God fearing i have to answer to Him ! I’m going to ask myself WWJD not what would an angry black woman do ! I am angry but i am also trying to be Godly — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) May 31, 2020

Her following felt like the comments were dismissive and showed a lack of empathy in a time where Black Americans are already facing so much scrutiny.

One fan even commented:

“You celeb and influencers are showing your true colors during these times. Good luck having any supporters when this is over”.

Hopefully, she will address this too in “The Formula” which premieres today at 3 pm ET on B. Simone’s youtube channel. You can subscribe HERE. Are you interested in watching?