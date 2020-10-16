Just weeks after melting the internet with her slimmy trimmy R&Bawwwdy, Jazmine stunned again with her debut as a Savage x Fenty ambassador in a long overdue moment that immediately sent fans into heart-eye hysteria.

“Feeling myself in my @savagexfenty,” she captioned in a stunning photo showcasing her enviable curves in the popular global lingerie brand known for catering to women of all shapes, sizes and complexions.

Hopefully, this will silence those mangy miserables who shaded her weight loss in the latest example of the internet being a terrible place.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

She was inspired to slim down and go vegan to support her mother who is battling cancer.

“My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn it helped me as well. And I feel really good”

“I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll”

Oh, but she wasn’t done.

“Stop talking bout people. Vote in November!”

Are you loving or LOVING Jazmine as a Savage x Fenty ambassador? Do you think Rih reached out personally? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over Jazmine’s Savage x Fenty debut on the flip.