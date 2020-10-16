Bossip Video

Ryan Henry isn’t feeling the negative backlash he’s received after his ex-BFF blasted him for allegedly betraying him. Last week, Anthony Lindsey exposed Ryan for allegedly sleeping with his baby mama in secret while he battled with cancer. Fans were disgusted by the allegations and now the Black Ink Chicago star plans to address this properly sometime today.

Last night, the single father posted this to his IG feed:

“There is a whole lot ot be said so I will speak on it tomorrow. Living in a social world where your life and brands are judge on what you do, me continuing to live life and not give supporters my side of things has seemed to appear non-remorseful. So I will give y’all the updated understanding..”

Ryan seems to be worried about the people who support him getting clarity, adding “stay or go, see ya tomorrow.”

So far, no word from Ryan. However, the star does like to address things late at night on his IG Livestream. He recently seemed to confirmed the rumor while on live saying to fans;