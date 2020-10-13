“Ya’ll don’t like me anyway.” Whew!
Allegations that Black Ink Chicago star Ryan Henry was creeping with his best friend’s baby mama has the internet dragging him, but that’s not a concern for him right now. According to the tattoo business owner, people have had it out for him anyhow. Last night, while going live on his Instagram account Ryan addressed the people who said it looked TERRIBLE for him to be involved in such a messy entanglement.
“They said, “he making himself look worse”, worse to WHO? Ya’ll don’t like me anyway. Ya’ll don’t even know what’s real behind that story. I’m not going to say anything. “
In case you missed it, Ryan was put on blast by Anthony Lindsey, his best friend for many years. Lindsey claims that Ryan had been secretly having sex with the mother of his child as he battled cancer last year. The revelation supposedly came after the betrayed BFF found flirty text messages his baby’s mama kept from Ryan. Ryan has yet to directly deny if this situation is true or not. It’s also unclear with Lindsey and the mother of his child are even in a relationship at all.
Black Ink Chicago fans are not letting the star off the hook easily in this situation, flooding his comments with disgust. Some folks are reminding Ryan of his advocacy for women in domestically violent relationships. The star has been a public advocate for women after losing his sister Nova Henry and niece to domestic violence.
SWIPE… READ!! I keep my Sister and Niece’s Story Alive to this day, 11 years ago which feels like yesterday, not for sympathy, but for the fact that it has and hope to continue to help women all over… today was His birthday, they were broken up and separated, and he just wanted to see her and please let me in just today cuz it’s my birthday… already had a gun on him, already knew what he intended to do. As she was shot six times, final shot to the head, and Ava at 10 months shot twice, final shot to the head. I say this to say, that if you see the signs of things getting bad with that man… it don’t get no better. Take those signs and get the fuck away! Without a dime, you still need to leave. I don’t believe that time heals all wounds cuz I’m fucked forever and my family was torn apart with me just now dealing… but I’ve lived to make her proud and would rather have them back. @n.o.v.a_star_project plans for the future will be to house and shelter runaway women and children from these same situations who feel they have nowhere to go and no way to get away… take heed ladies. You are worth it all and use my family’s loss as your strength… fuck that nigga. I don’t care what He finds in prison for life, I will never forgive, he will not find God and go to the same heaven as the my sister and niece… in these pictures he is rotting away daily on 23 hour solitary. Live with it. #NovAva
Some fans are also comparing Ryan’s allegations to Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones’ relationship. Is that fair? Hit the flip to see how folks are going in on Ryan over the rumors.
