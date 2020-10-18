Bossip Video

Rapper Nuke Bizzle has been arrested for EDD fraud after rapping about the unemployment scam of his in a music video.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen several people arrested for abusing PPP loans meant to help small businesses. From rappers to former football players, plenty of people have been charged for misusing the funds. Unemployment scams are a bit different–they are harder to catch and usually, the people getting arrested for it are from tips. In the case of rapper Nuke Bizzle, his recent arrest came from his self snitching in his own music video, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Baines was arrested Sept. 23 by Las Vegas police and was found to be in possession of eight EDD debit cards, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint against Baines. n the video, which apparently was posted on Sept. 11, prosecutors say Baines rapped about doing “my swagger for EDD” and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these” while holding up several envelopes from EDD. A second man in the video raps, “you gotta sell cocaine, I just file a claim…”

In total, the authorities recovered 92 debit cards loaded with $1.2 million, and, allegedly, the rapper had already spent $704,000. Now, he’s behind bars because he couldn’t keep his dirty work to himself.