What year is it?! That’s the question some fans are asking after two reality stars known for “bad behavior” went back and forth on Instagram.

“Bad Girls Club” alumna Tanisha Thomas and Natalie Nunn were apparently good friends up until this weekend when news of a possible BGC Reunion Season divided them.

The big news was shared on social media and the O.G.s teased that fans can pick which iconic BGC brawlers they want in the house.

Natalie also noted that the reunion season should be exclusively on OnlyFans, and be revamped as the “Bad B*** Club.”

Shortly after Natalie and Tanisha both excitedly announced the reunion season, things went sour and Tanisha noted to fans that Natalie dissed her.

“Bish Natalie just told me I’m a good girl now and it does not sell,” Tanisha posted on Instagram.

Things then went left even further after Tanisha apparently quickly went live to address the situation, which clearly pissed Natalie off.

According to Natalie, Tanisha apparently wanted the show to return to its original network, Oxygen, or to wait for sponsors. Natalie however thinks they can do things independently.

“I’m just now seeing this post and hearing about ur Live because I’ve been busy real busy workinnnng!” wrote Natalie in Tanisha’s comments. “The truth is u don’t wanna take no steps by yourself! U wanna wait for sponsors to give u money or Oxygen production. We don’t need them anymore sis, it’s 2020. […] “Like sis ur dead wrong! Still no bad blood let me know ur booking fee we can surely pay u to come on next week we alread got that BAG FOR U IF U NEED IT.”

Tanisha then responded and called out Natalie for being egotistical and having “narcissist ways.”

“You’re right we’re completely different. Where you’re at I don’t live anymore,” replied Tanisha. “I’ve evolved Natalie and everything I have to do makes sense. It just has to resonate where I’m at now. I told you previously we could have gotten multiple bags together but your ego won’t allow it. […] You’re selfish and the narcissist ways continually cloud your better judgment. They don’t take you seriously Natalie they never did and never will. Imagine fumbling the bag because your dumb a** ego, you can’t even come together for a dual [sic] project.”

OOOOP!

Natalie then went ALL the way off and called Tanisha a “house n***” who doesn’t see the value in them airing the show themselves.

“UR F**** WRONG AND UR BIG MAD LIKE I SAID, WE THE GROUP OF US HAE ENOUGH MONEY TO BOOK U TO COME DOWN IF U WANAN COME LET US KNOW YOUR BOOKING FEE,” replied Natalie in the comments section. […] “SEEEEE ur a “house n***” like that term is ur [sic] look it up. U go run back to oxygen. Please gooo cause we’re not on the same mindset at all.”

The two then traded more shade and in true BGC fashion, a fight was offered. “Pull up or STFU,” Tanisha posted and deleted.

Tanisha has since told her followers that she cut off the “narcissistic demon” [Natalie] entirely.

“The nerve.

The blatant disrespect.

The shaming for having an actual work ethic

Morals….

Values

Priorities

A soul.

There’s so much I want to say here so much I could say

But Karma is the most patient gangster I know…..

A lot has happened this week.

Hell a lot has happened this year….

Due to the unfortunate chain of events I have decided to completely cut off all contact with this possessed narcissistic demon…..

Our last interaction was via dm and we both apologized for our actions and misunderstanding…. But After some deep thought the ♍️ in me wants war but the woman I’m fighting to become wants peace….

Most importantly I started thinking about how one sided this relationship was….

How much I prayed to the brink of tears for her to get better….

Checked in daily…..

Defended her here and beyond smh….

It’s just who I am and not everyone deserves that 🤷🏾‍♀️

Sometimes you have to forget how you feel about people And open up your eyes to how they’re treating you.

All the makeup and filters and money in the world could NEVER cover up an ugly soul…..

I’m good Mf enjoy you’ve officially tried me for the LAST time ✌🏽❗️”

What. A. Mess.

Did YOU watch “Bad Girls Club” and were you hoping for a reunion??? Would YOU watch without O.G. Pot Banger Tanisha Thomas?