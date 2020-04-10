Natalie Nunn Clapped Her Clout-Thirsty Cakes For Tory Lanez While “Friends” Splashed Her With Milk, Cheerios, Tequila & MORE!

Natalie Nunn from BGC hopped on Tory Lanez’s live and someone said “oh no not chinny chin chin” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Cv3Yqypmum — S 🧩 (@__staaceey) April 10, 2020

If you’re wondering why polarizing Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn was trending, well, it’s because she clapped her cakes on Tory Lanez’s Live in a kiddie pool while “friends” splashed her with syrup, tequila, almond milk, Cheerio dust, Buttermilk Ranch dressing and random quarantine snacks in an embarrassingly thirsty moment that we can’t un-see.

Whyyyy she put her married-with-children self out there like THAT, we may never really know, but she clapped back at the Twitter backlash exactly as you imagined she would.

“Y’all Always Want A Mom To Be Lame! Sorry, Not Me!” she (not-very-shockingly) tweeted.

Whew, clout is a helluva drug responsible for her current dragging across the unforgiving internet.

Natalie Nunn gon have a lot more than a yeast infection down there, she gon have a feast infection. pic.twitter.com/JIJru4n5re — bryson. (@iambrysoncarter) April 10, 2020

