Even if you’re Black and want to become a cop you will still be subject to overt systemic racism.

Several Black DEA recruits are alleging that their white instructor subjected them to racist names and taunts during their training. According to an AP report, an incident took place during a firearms class at the DEA Academy in Virginia where two students had the same name, a white man and a Black man. When both men responded to their instructor, he replied, “I meant the monkey.”

Yeah, that’s how they’re giving it up in the federal government. B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse! This same instructor, according to an internal complaint, also allegedly got on the firing range loudspeaker and made monkey noises to taunt the Black recruits.

“We were like, ‘It’s 2019. That shouldn’t even be a thing that we’re dealing with,’” said Derek Moise, who did not hear the noises himself but recalled the discomfort they caused his fellow Black trainees who did. “Everybody knows what those sounds and noises stand for.”

Interviews with previous recruits and other law enforcement officers reveal that this type of behavior is par for the course in the DEA where Black people are regularly chided and held to substantially different standards than their white counterparts. Back in 1977 Blacks and other minority recruits filed a civil rights lawsuit against the agency for their discriminatory hiring practices and biased promotions system. That lawsuit is still unresolved…TO THIS DAY!