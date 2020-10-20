Bossip Video

Amidst a tumultuous divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s relationship with his son, Truice, is stronger than ever.

On Monday night, the legendary producer took to Instagram for a rare post, showing off the matching tattoos he and his son got on their forearms.

“Just got matching tattoos with my son @truiceyoung,” Dre wrote in the caption. “It’s in the DNA. California Love!!”

Both pieces of ink were done by Doctor Woo, who went on to his Instagram page to provide a closer look at the identical piece he did for Dre and Truice. The tattoos feature a double helix with musical notes intertwined all throughout, suggesting that both of them have a love of music running through their DNA.

Truice is like his dad in a lot of ways, including the fact that he doesn’t post much on social media, either, but he did upload a photo getting a tattoo from Doctor Woo sometime last year, so this isn’t his first time under the needle.

While Dr. Dre’s divorce from his wife of more than two decades, Nicole Young, has become a bit messy, it’s good to see his relationship with his children isn’t negatively affected.

Back in June, Young filed for divorce from Dre, after being married for 24 years. Dre’s now-estranged wife, wanted the Grammy Award-winning producer to shell out $1.5 million to cover her living expenses and another $5 million for lawyer fees. In October, the court ruled in Dre’s favor rejecting Nicole’s hefty request.

Dr. Dre fans also celebrated back in April when the Hip Hop mogul announced that he would finally be bringing his classic The Chronic album to streaming platforms.