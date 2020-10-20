Bossip Video

Fans have been waiting on Kendrick Lamar to drop a new project for more than 3 years now, the longest the rapper has gone without releasing a solo effort in his entire career–and Kung Fu Kenny definitely isn’t oblivious to that fact.

In a new interview between Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem for i-D, the rapper indicated that he tries to do something entirely new with each of his albums. Not only that, but Keem also seems to suggest that both of them had their respective projects pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I get it, that’s what will take me so long to do albums,” Kendrick revealed in response to Baby Keem explaining how he had a chance to “play” with his sound on Die for My B**ch. “I spend the whole year just thinking about how I’m gonna execute a new sound, I can’t do the same thing over and over. I need something to get me excited.”

When Keem agrees with his sentiments, Kendrick went on to explain that his passion for changing things up was the reason why he’s never thought about doing a sequel to one of his most popular albums.

“I remember the sophomore jinx of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City; it was for that year and for that time,” K.Dot continued. “I was in a different space in my life. I already knew off the top I can’t make Good Kid, M.A.A.D City Part Two. The second I’m making that, it’s corny bro. That takes the feeling away from the first. I need that muhfu**a to live in its own world. Then boom, To Pimp a Butterfly. Some people love it to death, some people hate it.”

Later on in the interview, Keem suggested that he and Kendrick both planned to have released something more substantial by now.

“I did the mini tour before all this going on, seeing how many people actually care about the music,” the rapper said, adding that he’s had more time to think through his next steps during the downtime this year. “I’m just grateful I got to experience that, because without that I don’t know where I would be right now. You were supposed to be out, I was supposed to be out. I’ve had a year to sit down and just think about the next experience.”

So….still no word on when we’ll get that new Kendrick album, but him doing an interview is pretty promising. You can read their full interview with i-D here.