‘They Been Smutting My Name All Year’: Kendrick Lamar & TDE Respond To Rumors He Left The Label

On Monday, rumors began circulating on Reddit, and then Twitter, that Kendrick Lamar had reportedly left his longtime label, Top Dawg Entertainment. At the tail end of 2019, a few months before the pandemic paused everything in the music industry, TDE president and Kendrick’s manager, Dave Free, left the label to run his own company titled, pgLang. It’s still unclear what pgLang is, exactly, and the rumors that surfaced this week alleged that the company is a label that houses Jorja Smith, Baby Keem, and Kendrick Lamar, meaning the latter left Top Dawg Entertainment alongside Dave Free.

While many fans were skeptical of this, since Kendrick is such a huge part of what TDE is, others believed the rumors due to the simple fact that Kendrick hasn’t released an album in almost 4 years now. Plus, the label and its artists have a history of some tension (*cough cough* SZA) which reared its head again, recently, before the singer released her latest track, “Hit Different.”

TDE doesn’t usually respond to the theories surrounding their business and its artists, but this time, the C.E.O. of the label, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, responded in a playful video that, for some reason, includes a Blue’s Clues doll standing in for Kendrick .

“Top, you got to stop them from smutting my name, man,” Lamar said in the clip. “They been smutting my name all year, man. You ain’t said nothing. Enough is enough. Got them saying I done shook the label and all that.”

Long story short: Kendrick Lamar isn’t leaving TDE. Top even included a recent photo of him and the rapper together, donning masks, to prove things are still good between them.

Glad to see things are still going strong for Kendrick and TDE. NOW DROP THE ALBUM, YOU COWARDS.