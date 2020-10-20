We love us some Ari Lennox who trended after posting an extravagant thirst trap where she looks absolutely delicious in tastefully lavish lingerie showcasing her shea butter-infused yam meats.

The “Chocolate Pomegranate” singer has noticeably toned down her social media presence over the past few months but recently ramped up her content ahead of her upcoming album that may or may not include “Cognac Eyes” released on her “secret” SoundCloud page.

With a hilariously quirky personality and stunning looks, Dreamville’s First Lady has everything necessary to crown herself as the most underrated R&Baddie in a sea of new R&Baddies.

“I always wanted to solo at the church and they didn’t ever give it to me. But eventually they did and I froze. But then I killed it,” she revealed in an interview with NPR. “I just feel like that kind of just followed me all throughout my life. I’ve always kind of been slept on a bit.”

At this point, she’s easily one of the most relatable artists out today who makes good music for the everyday regular-shmegulars of the world.

“I think a lot of people just feel free,” she said in the same interview. “They feel like they’re living their best college life or like their best independent grown woman life like experiencing their own place for the first time or just being able to relate to dating someone who doesn’t have that much money and it’s just like, ‘Well, I don’t care. I love you.’ Or just rockin’ their curls and knowing, like, it’s beautiful and natural is beautiful.”

Ari did that, right?? Why is she STILL underrated? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over her viral thirst trap on the flip.