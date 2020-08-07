Bye, Bullies! Cardi Stans Somehow Think The City Girls Aren’t Supporting “WAP”, Caresha & JT Clap Back

City Girls aren’t here for the shade, PERIOOODT.

After the Internet was set ablaze by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s scintillating “WAP” video, Cardi’s collaborators/fellow Quality Controlettes, City Girls, caught some flack from fans.

Why?

Well because Cardi’s stans noticed that neither J.T. nor Caresha tweeted about the trending track. According to Cardi’s supporters, that means that the City Girls are “shady” and fan pages tweeted them wondering why they were so “quiet” about the single.

“City girls real quiet,” wrote a Cardi fan page. That tweet, in particular, caused Caresha to respond;

“What is there to talk about?”

Caresha then clapped back again and added that someone didn’t support City Girls when they dropped their new music. She also likened the Cardi fans to bullies.

“B***s always down the city girls throat about support but a b*** ain’t support us when we dropped y’all always doing that but never asking why we ain’t getting supported STOP DOING THAT S*** THAT’S LAME! & idgaf I’m tire of y’all making a b*** look like a hater. Ya’ll NOT finna fake bully us today.”

Bitches always down the city girls throat about support but a bitch ain’t support us when we dropped y’all always doing that but never asking why we ain’t getting supported STOP DOING THAT SHIT THAT’S LAME! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020

Bitch and I openly supported Cardi plenty of times but what y’all not finna do is bully a bitch NEXT https://t.co/8Mnxj2pc8E — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020

& idgaf I’m tired of y’all making a bitch look like a hater y’all NOT finna fake bully us today I’m tired! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020

Caresha’s City Girls counterpart J.T. also clapped back at the disgruntled fans. “I’ll pull facts don’t start with me … don’t!!! now I’m gone let y’all do y’all lil 1,2 but when it gets to 3 ima go IN,” said J.T.

What is there to talk about? https://t.co/yTsCV5G4IF — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

Y’all fan pages need to eat a big FAT dick! — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

I’m known to show love! Y’all fan pages be trying to fake bully shit who tf are y’all? — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

I’ll pull facts don’t start with me … don’t!!! now I’m gone let y’all do y’all lil 1,2 but when it gets to 3 ima go IN. — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

Yup & we never claimed to be the biggest or the best but definitely influential and that’s on period! https://t.co/8TE3zoJ9Qx — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

I show Megan love all the time, this not about Megan I don’t have to jump and post shit y’all didn’t even let me learn the song to make a video just jumping down people throat get the fuck outta my mentions — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

Coincidentally just yesterday Cardi told New Music Daily on Apple Music about the importance of supporting fellow female rappers. Hit the flip for her words.