Bye, Bullies! Cardi Stans Somehow Think The City Girls Aren’t Supporting “WAP”, Caresha & JT Clap Back
City Girls aren’t here for the shade, PERIOOODT.
After the Internet was set ablaze by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s scintillating “WAP” video, Cardi’s collaborators/fellow Quality Controlettes, City Girls, caught some flack from fans.
Why?
Well because Cardi’s stans noticed that neither J.T. nor Caresha tweeted about the trending track. According to Cardi’s supporters, that means that the City Girls are “shady” and fan pages tweeted them wondering why they were so “quiet” about the single.
“City girls real quiet,” wrote a Cardi fan page. That tweet, in particular, caused Caresha to respond;
“What is there to talk about?”
Caresha then clapped back again and added that someone didn’t support City Girls when they dropped their new music. She also likened the Cardi fans to bullies.
“B***s always down the city girls throat about support but a b*** ain’t support us when we dropped y’all always doing that but never asking why we ain’t getting supported STOP DOING THAT S*** THAT’S LAME!
& idgaf I’m tire of y’all making a b*** look like a hater. Ya’ll NOT finna fake bully us today.”
Caresha’s City Girls counterpart J.T. also clapped back at the disgruntled fans. “I’ll pull facts don’t start with me … don’t!!! now I’m gone let y’all do y’all lil 1,2 but when it gets to 3 ima go IN,” said J.T.
Coincidentally just yesterday Cardi told New Music Daily on Apple Music about the importance of supporting fellow female rappers. Hit the flip for her words.
