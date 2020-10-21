Bossip Video

A mommy-to-be is gorgeous and glowing while showing off her burgeoning bump.

Kelly Rowland is officially six-months into her pregnancy and giving fans a good look at her glow. The Destiny’s Child alumna proudly posed with her bump while rocking a black bikini for a video. She also noted that she’s enjoying a babymoon with her hubby Tim Weatherspoon.

“6 MONTHS ALREADY!! This time passed SO FAST!!! I’m enjoying every moment! #2021👶🏾 #babymoon”

She also re-shared on her InstaStory a post of her hubby and their son Titan Jewell, 5, lounging in an infinity pool. Another video of Tim and Titan enjoying pool time on the babymoon was also shared on the toddler’s page.

As previously reported Kelly first revealed her pregnancy on the cover of Women’s Health.

She also detailed her pregnancy cravings that include lean food like sardines, egg whites, spinach, fruit, and oatmeal as well as something very specific; “a turkey sandwich with mustard and rye and sprouts and onion and sometimes a little avocado…”

Kelly also previously told Women’s Health that she conceived her child “right away” after trying with her husband during the pandemic…

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Kelly says of how she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, decided to try expanding their family (their son, Titan, turns 6 in November).”

but admitted she was hesitant to share the big news with fans.

“In the midst of her gratitude, she confesses, she felt hesitant to make her joyful news public, with the pandemic, a racial reckoning, and a severe economic downturn roiling the country. She was even uncertain at first about sitting for this interview. “But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Congrats again, Kelly! We wish her a healthy pregnancy.