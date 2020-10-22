Bossip Video

Without naming any names, it looks like Jeezy wants to go up against T.I. to a Verzuz Battle…and Tip is already in!

Two ATL legends might go head-to-head for season two of the popular Instagram Live battle series. Jeezy seemingly challenged T.I. to a battle after the Grand Hustle frontman “respectfully” shot down the same offer from Busta Rhymes

Without actually saying Tip’s name, Jeezy posted a cryptic video message to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, in which he subtly called out his fellow ATLien.

“I don’t know what you’re avoiding me for,” Jeezy said in the video. “I’ll tell you what though, since it means that much to you put a date on it.”

Tip jokingly said in the comments, “Could this long time constituent of mine be referring to me???”

While this Verzuz battle isn’t confirmed just yet, fans are already excited at the thought of these two going up against one another–because the match-up makes perfect sense. Luckily, as we wait for that to be set up, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are still organizing multiple other battles for the lineup for season two of Verzuz.

Busta Rhymes is looking to get in on the action this time around, with Swizz telling Jimmy Fallon in a recent interview, “He’s ready for any type of Verzuz action coming his way.” Busta, himself, confirmed to Fat Joe that’s he’s down to go up against T.I.–but Tip obviously thinks Jeezy is a better match-up for him.

“I didn’t know we were reaching back through generations. That’s a huge generational gap there isn’t it?” T.I. asked after being challenged by Busta. “I have a huge amount of respect for you. An exponential amount of respect.”