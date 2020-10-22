Bossip Video

On Thursday, October 22, Audible announced a multi-project development deal with The SpringHill Company–founded by LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter–to produce exclusive audio content.

The multi-project slate, which will focus on culturally influential content, kicks off with More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote.

The first-of-its-kind special, produced in collaboration with Cadence 13, will launch in support of the More Than A Vote initiative, a new voting rights organization led by a coalition of Black athletes and artists including James aimed at combating voter suppression and misinformation that disproportionately disenfranchises communities of color. More Than A Vote is available for pre-order today and will premiere, for free, on October 27 within the Audible Premium Plus catalog.

“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”

More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote., co-hosted by Tiffany D. Cross and Wesley Lowery, offers an educational deep dive into the history and the truths of voting. Through storytelling, interviews, archival audio and song, the program will draw on the wisdom, humor, and talents of a remarkable group of entertainers, writers, public officials, athletes and artists including:

Leon Bridges, Grammy-winning Artist

LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Andra Day, Grammy-nominated Artist

Addisu Demissie, Executive Director, More Than A Vote

Rutha Mae Harris, Freedom Singer and Civil Rights Legend

LeBron James, Co-Founder, More Than A Vote

Martha S. Jones, Professor History, Johns Hopkins University

Desmond Meade, President, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Jalen Rose, ESPN Analyst and More Than A Vote Member

Amanda Seales, Actress and Comedian

Tommie Smith, Olympic Athlete

Octavia Spencer, Oscar-winning Actress

Maria Taylor, ESPN Analyst and More Than A Vote Member

Following this first release, two additional audio original projects from The SpringHill Company are currently in development exclusively for Audible.

Pre-order More Than A Vote today and listen, for free, on October 27.