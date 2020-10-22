It’s been 7 months since quarantine started and people appear to be completely unraveling based on the shameless Tyler Perry thirst wave that erupted across Twitter in a hilarious/alarming plot twist we didn’t see coming.

Perry, who often dresses up as Madea–a gun-totin’ auntie in a wig, floppy fatsuit and muumuu, isn’t necessarily considered a secks symbol making yesterday’s social media swoon fest one of the funniest viral moments in weeks.

As of right now, he hasn’t commented on the thirsty shenanigans probably because he’s working to get Presidential candidate Joe Biden elected to end the “worst reality show ever.”

“If you want more of the same, then you vote the way that you did in 2016,” said Perry in a revealing interview with Variety. “If you want something different, then we need to have a landslide out voting for Joe Biden.”

The 51-year-old mega-mogul has used his massive platform to support the Biden-Harris campaign that continues to rack up major celebrity endorsements.

“We’ve all been drafted on the worst reality show that’s ever been produced, and none of us have been paid for it,” Perry said. “For the last four and a half years or so, we have been dragged through the wringer, and it is completely exhausting.” “So many people are exhausted at the division, at the hate, at the pandemic,” he continued. “And if the people who bring hope [and] positivity give up, then the world has lost its balance.”

