COVID Proof: Tyler Perry Finishes 4 TV Shows In 2 Months With His Own ‘Acting Bubble’

With COVID-19 shutting down every non-essential business many have had to engineer creative ways to continue their business and keep people safe. Tyler Perry Studios opened last year and is a massive fortress that Tyler said from day one is self-sufficient and each fixture is livable. When he thought of this we doubt he knew he would be testing out the process of doing it within the first year.

According to Complex he put this to the test, created his own bubble, and finished four shows in just about 60 days.

“BET+ comedy Bruh—got its 19-episode order in the bag in just four days. To accomplish his stacked summer of mid-pandemic shooting, which began July 9 at his studios in Atlanta, the prolific writer/director used a strictly maintained method of virus prevention that’s been described as the “quarantine bubble model. There were zero positive cases once cast and crew members had gone through the check-in process and kicked off production. All told, there were four confirmed positive tests out of 360 total during the check-in part of the process for Perry’s Sistas series, with all four occurring in crew members. Perry and his team bagged a total of 32 shoot days and 51 quarantine days for the four series, also including The Oval. Perry and the crew took seven-day breaks between all but Ruthless and Bruh, which were shot back to back.”

BET+ will not be lacking with content anytime soon and being able to shoot like this is just another benefit to Tyler owning his entire production studio.