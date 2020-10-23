The Mix: Tami Roman’s Daughter Jazz Anderson Reveals She’s A Virgin, “My Mom Said If You Have Sex You’ll Die”

This week’s episode of Fox Soul’s “The Mix” got really interesting when Romeo Miller mentioned Fifth Harmony member Ally Brook’s vow to save sex for marriage.

After asking his co-hosts their thoughts on the subject, Jazz Anderson revealed her mom Tami Roman used to tell her and sister Lyric that if they had sex they’d die. While she laughed it off a bit, she ended up admitting that at 24 and 26, she and older sister Lyric are also virgins. Jazz said her sister staying strong has helped inspire her to do the same.

“If she’s not having sex, why am I the younger one going to do it?” Jazz asked.

Anderson also revealed that she was tempted to give in during a three-year relationship, adding that her boyfriend ended up cheating on her because he couldn’t wait. Jazz’s co-hosts were really supportive of her, as were a number of live viewers who commended her for staying true to herself and values. At the close of the conversation, Zonnique joked, “Y’all don’t want to hear from the pregnant woman on this topic,” which also won some laughs from the panel.

Check out the clip below:

Speaking of Zonnique’s pregnancy, Tuesday’s episode of the live millennial/Gen Z, mixed-gender talk show, also included an update from Zonnique about her latest doctor’s visit.

The show also featured a conversation about a potential “Romeo vs Bow Wow Rap Battle,” and talk about the peer pressure that takes place with Gen Z’ers.

