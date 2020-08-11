Bye, Belittlers! Tiny Defends Zonnique’s Position As Rapper’s “Third Baby Mama” In Interview

Tiny Harris is putting her foot down early against finger-pointing fans who are concerned about her pregnant daughter Zonnique’s relationship. 24-year-old Zonnique received a lot of comments concerning marriage after revealing she was expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, who already has 2 children.

Zonnique being a 3rd baby mama is not cute.

Tiny should want more from her daughter — Nne baby (@_shesoFLYGERIAN) August 5, 2020

Even her mom, Tiny, got a ton of unsolicited advice regarding Zonnique before the grandma decided to respond to one of the comments on Instagram.

In a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Tiny expounded on her feelings for folks preaching marriage to Zonnique who are supposedly concerned about her “happiness.”

“I said I ended up being a third baby mother too. I wouldn’t change it for nothing in the world, because at the end of the day I wouldn’t have had the three kids I had with this man. I feel like my kids are the most amazing kids, I don’t regret it.”

Tiny makes it clear that “baby mama” wasn’t the final title for her and she has no regrets.

“And I also became his first and only wife. So to be his third baby mama, it didn’t bother me then and it don’t bother me now. I feel like she is going to follow in my footstep..I don’t feel like she is going to regret anything.”

Hit play to hear the soundbite of Tiny speaking on Zonnique’s decision to not be married and follow her own path.

Tiny said what she said! The Harris family has its public hiccup but we can say that they do stick together.

Tiny also told HollywoodLife that she’s slowly but surely coming around to the thought of being a meemaw.

“It is slowly sinking in. It hasn’t fully sunk in but it’s making its way,” said Tiny. “I’m getting excited about the baby,” she said of Zonnique’s pregnancy. “I keep asking people questions about grandmothers and trying to get a feel for what it’s like and everybody keeps telling me you’re just so in love and you’re more in love with your grandkids then your own kids. I just don’t see how it’s possible but my mother told me that too and I’m just trying to figure out because she knows she was talking to her daughter when she said that.”

Watch Tiny’s full interview with Hollywood Life below.

Do you think meemaw-to-be Tiny said anything wrong???