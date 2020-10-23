Bossip Video

R. Kelly could use a new cellmate. Just sayin’.

Donald Trump‘s main man Rudy Giuliani has found himself in quite a pickle and his pickle is the reason that he’s found himself in this position. Literally.

Yesterday, a new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm hit streaming services, and among the many instances of ridiculousness was one scene, in particular, that was VERY close to becoming a sex scandal of epic proportions. According to TMZ, in the film, Rudy Giuliani was booked to do an interview with an adult woman who was playing Tutar, a 15-year-old journalist and daughter of Borat.

Inside a hotel suite, Tutar and Giuliani flirt and eventually, end up in the bedroom with Rudy sitting on the side of the bed while the 15-year-old girl begins unbuttoning his suit jacket and collared shirt. Rudy then begins to lay back as if he was about to expose himself when suddenly, Borat bursts into the room and offers to mount Rudy himself to spare his daughter the sexual assault, that appeared very close to happening. Peep the clip below.

Here’s the full Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat. Judge for yourself…pic.twitter.com/CQHzI23GFb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

For his part, Giuliani has tried to do damage control on this clip by saying that he was only “tucking in his shirt” but that’s cap. Big cap.

This morning, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on Good Morning America alongside the actress playing his daughter, Maria Bakalova, to talk about the scene saying, “If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.” Yikes.

Sounds right up the alley of a Trump bootlicker.