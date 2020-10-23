Bossip Video

We all know and love Tracee Ellis Ross for her infectious smile and bubbly personality, but when it comes to a certain holiday, she’s just not feeling it.

On Thursday night, the actress appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making an in-studio appearance on a talk show for the first time in months. During her interview, they talk about the newest episode of Black-ish and the choice to make it half-animated, how much things have been different when going back to work since the pandemic, and more.

Later on in the episode, the pair also go on to discuss how Tracee feels about Halloween. Because her birthday is so close to the holiday, she got sick of the dressing up and all of the parties by the age of 12–and now, she hates the day because of 3 simple reasons. Even though her mother, Dianna Ross, has told her to not use the word, “hate,” she stands her ground in reaaaally not liking the holiday a lot of people hold so dearly.

Check out the interview down below to see why Tracee Ellis Ross–and Jimmy Kimmel, too–has such strong feelings about Halloween