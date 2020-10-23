Bossip Video

21 Savage is “married” and doesn’t give a hoot about any of his exes– specifically Amber Rose, according to the rapper himself. We don’t know if he’s legally married to someone or married in his heart — but he mentioned being locked down while on a press run for his album, Savage Mode 2 earlier this month. 28-year-old Savage spoke with DJ Scream who asked him if he had any songs about his past relationship with Amber on his album and he shut him down, swiftly.

“Do I miss her? Ah, hell nah. I ain’t made any songs about her. She in a relationship!” He says he’s happy where he’s at. “I’m happily in love. I got a family. I’m good.”

The rapper continued, without giving away too much info he let everyone know it is spoken for and the relationship is pretty serious.

“I can’t really tell you all that,” he said. “You can’t let ’em know everything!… I’m happily in love. I’m married. I’m happy.”

Very interesting! Recently, the rapper celebrated his birthday in Atlanta with a funky costume party. From pictures there was a lady with him for the occasion, but Savage has yet to reveal who his special woman is. Swipe to see the photos.