21 Savage has been in business mode for the past year, working on his new project Savage Mode II in collaboration with super-producer Metro Boomin.

During his appearance on Big Bank Black and DJ Scream’s “Big Facts Podcast,” he broke down the process of staying focused, his mindset, and thought process during recording. The album was announced with an epic trailer featuring the voice of Morgan Freeman; When the album released, the entire album was narrated by Freeman, making him an official member of Slaughter Gang. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts and Savage blessed his fans for the video’s for the tracks “Runnin” and “My Dawg“.

After the massive success of the album, Savage is finally taking some time off to enjoy himself. With the help of Hannah Kang, 21 threw a massive 70’s themed birthday celebration In Atlanta. The party brought out everyone you can think of from the East coast to West coast, with some of the stars that attended including Meek Mill, Mulatto, Lil Duval, G Herbo, Lil Baby, and more.

You can check out all of the pictures from the event after the jump.